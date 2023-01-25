Advertise
Woman succumbs to injuries from Jan. 14 crash

(WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has died after she was involved in a wreck on Tucson’s east side on Jan. 14.

According to Tucson police, authorities were notified that 27-year-old Taylor Miller died as the result of the injuries she sustained in the wreck.

Officers said they were called just after 5 p.m. Jan. 14 to the intersection of North Chantilly Drive and East Fifth Street in response to collision involving two vehicles.

The driver and passenger of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala were seriously injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The driver of the other car, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Traffic detectives spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence before concluding that the Impala was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection when the driver tried to turn left. As the Impala started turning, the car was hit by the Equinox. They also learned the Impala’s driver, a 48-year-old man, didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Police determined neither of the drivers were impaired ay the time of the crash.

Failure to yield by the Impala’s driver is a contributing factor in the wreck, authorities said.

As of Wednesday, the investigation was ongoing and no charges or citations had been issued.

