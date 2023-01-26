Advertise
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade

Arizona native Jessica Cox will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Arizona native Jessica Cox will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.(FSU University of Choice)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, is a cyclist and author.

In becoming a pilot, she earned a Guinness World Record medal. She’s been featured on numerous television programs, including Ellen, Oprah Winfrey Network, CNN and CBS Evening News.

Cox, a University of Arizona graduate, is the author of the self-help/autobiographical book Disarm Your Limits.

In 2020, she was named the Dedication Recipient for the 38th El Tour de Tucson. The award goes to those who have made significant contributions to the bicycling community.

The Tucson Rodeo Parade, the “longest non-motorized parade” in the United States, begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. KOLD 13 News will broadcast the two-hour parade live and stream it online.

The parade route begins on Ajo Highway, about a half-mile west of Park Avenue. The parade will roll down Ajo, turn right at Park Avenue, then right at Irvington Road and right at Sixth Avenue before ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The judges and reviewing stands will be on Park Avenue in front of the Ward V City Council office. Grandstand seating is available on Irvington Road and requires a ticket, which can be purchased at ticket booths near the grandstands or in advance at The Rodeo Parade Office.

