Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m.

The TPD said 32-year-old Terrance Russell Ross was found dead in the parking lot with obvious signs of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

