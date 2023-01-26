Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m.
The TPD said 32-year-old Terrance Russell Ross was found dead in the parking lot with obvious signs of trauma.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
