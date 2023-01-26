Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise

Alexander was booked on two counts of animal cruelty.
Alexander was booked on two counts of animal cruelty.(MCSO)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.

TRENDING: DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

Officers identified Alexander from the video, and he was taken into custody at a home near Litchfield and Greenway roads on Wednesday evening. Police asked Alexander why he hit the javelina, and he said he thought they were a “nuisance animal,” so he didn’t think it mattered, according to court documents. Investigators said he also admitted what he did was wrong and was sorry. He was booked on two counts of animal cruelty.

Alexander is a baseball player at Ottawa University in Surprise. The school sent a statement to Arizona’s Family:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (left) and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar (right) were found about a...
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson...
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Vail residents calling on authorities to fix “dangerous” road, after 16-year-old dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
Arizona native Jessica Cox will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
Paul Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff