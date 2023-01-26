Advertise
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff

Paul Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Paul Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25.(Paul Durham)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham.

Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor.

“He was an incredible partner to me in helping to accelerate our climate action and resiliency work. His public service and dedication to the constituents of Ward 3 and the Tucson community will always be remembered,” Mayor Regina Romero was quoted as saying.

Durham was first elected to represent Ward 3 in 2017 and resigned in 2021 to focus on personal matters.

