Here’s a look at the 2023 Gem Show Schedule

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show's main event kicks off today! (Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year’s Gem Show events are scheduled from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13. The main show is set for Feb. 9 through Feb. 12, but numerous other events are slated during and around that time.

Here’s a list of events:

  • The Rock Yard, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 to Feb. 12
  • Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 to Feb. 13
  • Mineral Habit, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4
  • Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from, Jan. 21 to Feb. 12
  • Granada Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12
  • JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12
  • Mineral Village Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12
  • 1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12
  • Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool and Supply Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 13
  • Art Retreat in the Desert, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31
  • Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7
  • Enter the Earth Wholesale Warehouse Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9
  • 22nd Street Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12
  • Kino Gem an Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12
  • Tucson Showplace, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12
  • Whole Bead Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31
  • GIGM Globex Gem and Mineral Show, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • GIGM Quality Inn Gem and Mineral Show, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • Mineral City Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • RMGM Mineral and Fossil Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • American Indian Fine Arts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • La Fuente de Piedras Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • Fine Minerals International Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • The Mineral Vault, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
  • JG&M Simpson Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • JG&M Michigan Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • The Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • Rapa River Gem and Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • Miners Co-op Rock Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • Fossil and Mineral Alley, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • Mineral and Fossil Co-op, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
  • Just Minerals Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30
  • U.S. Ethical Gem Fair Tucson, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31
  • G&LW Gem Mall and Holidome, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb 5
  • Colors of the Stone, To Bead True Blue Show and Tucson Artisan Workshops, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4
  • Mineral and Fossil Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11
  • African Art Village, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12
  • AGTA GemFair Tucson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5
  • GJX Gem and Jewelry Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5
  • Westward Look Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6
  • The Main Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12

For more information about the schedule and locations of each vendor, click here.

