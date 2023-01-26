Here’s a look at the 2023 Gem Show Schedule
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year’s Gem Show events are scheduled from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13. The main show is set for Feb. 9 through Feb. 12, but numerous other events are slated during and around that time.
Here’s a list of events:
- The Rock Yard, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 to Feb. 12
- Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 to Feb. 13
- Mineral Habit, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4
- Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from, Jan. 21 to Feb. 12
- Granada Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12
- JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12
- Mineral Village Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12
- 1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12
- Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool and Supply Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 13
- Art Retreat in the Desert, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31
- Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7
- Enter the Earth Wholesale Warehouse Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9
- 22nd Street Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12
- Kino Gem an Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12
- Tucson Showplace, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12
- Whole Bead Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31
- GIGM Globex Gem and Mineral Show, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- GIGM Quality Inn Gem and Mineral Show, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- Mineral City Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- RMGM Mineral and Fossil Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- American Indian Fine Arts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- La Fuente de Piedras Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- Fine Minerals International Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- The Mineral Vault, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11
- JG&M Simpson Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- JG&M Michigan Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- The Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- Rapa River Gem and Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- Miners Co-op Rock Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- Fossil and Mineral Alley, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- Mineral and Fossil Co-op, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12
- Just Minerals Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30
- U.S. Ethical Gem Fair Tucson, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31
- G&LW Gem Mall and Holidome, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb 5
- Colors of the Stone, To Bead True Blue Show and Tucson Artisan Workshops, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4
- Mineral and Fossil Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11
- African Art Village, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12
- AGTA GemFair Tucson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5
- GJX Gem and Jewelry Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5
- Westward Look Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6
- The Main Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12
For more information about the schedule and locations of each vendor, click here.
