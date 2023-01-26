Here’s a look at the 2023 Gem Show Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year’s Gem Show events are scheduled from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13. The main show is set for Feb. 9 through Feb. 12, but numerous other events are slated during and around that time.

Here’s a list of events:

The Rock Yard, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 to Feb. 12

Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 to Feb. 13

Mineral Habit, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4

Arizona Independent Warehouse Show, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from, Jan. 21 to Feb. 12

Granada Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12

Mineral Village Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12

1820 Oracle Wholesale Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 12

Kent’s Jewelry, Lapidary, Tool and Supply Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Feb. 13

Art Retreat in the Desert, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31

Pueblo Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7

Enter the Earth Wholesale Warehouse Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9

22nd Street Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12

Kino Gem an Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12

Tucson Showplace, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12

Whole Bead Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31

GIGM Globex Gem and Mineral Show, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

GIGM Quality Inn Gem and Mineral Show, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

Mineral City Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

RMGM Mineral and Fossil Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

American Indian Fine Arts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

La Fuente de Piedras Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

Fine Minerals International Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

The Mineral Vault, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 11

JG&M Simpson Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

JG&M Michigan Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

The Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

Rapa River Gem and Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

Miners Co-op Rock Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

Fossil and Mineral Alley, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

Mineral and Fossil Co-op, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12

Just Minerals Event, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30

U.S. Ethical Gem Fair Tucson, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31

G&LW Gem Mall and Holidome, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb 5

Colors of the Stone, To Bead True Blue Show and Tucson Artisan Workshops, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4

Mineral and Fossil Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11

African Art Village, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12

AGTA GemFair Tucson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5

GJX Gem and Jewelry Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5

Westward Look Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6