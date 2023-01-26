Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021.

The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.

On Jan. 6, 2022, 35-year-old Roberto Alfredo Lara was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and failure to render aid. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

The investigation continued and the TPD said it identified the other driver as 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink.

On Jan. 25, 2023, officers arrested Wesselink near Speedway Boulevard and Silverbell Road. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies.

The TPD said investigators believe Wesselink hit Rivas first and Lara hit him when he was on the ground.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.