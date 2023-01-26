Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Roberto Alfredo Lara (left) and William Lee Wesselink are facing charges in connection with a...
Roberto Alfredo Lara (left) and William Lee Wesselink are facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tucson on Dec. 31, 2021.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened in Tucson in late 2021.

The Tucson Police Department said Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was hit near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Dec. 31, 2021. The TPD said Rivas was hit by two vehicles and neither remained at the scene.

On Jan. 6, 2022, 35-year-old Roberto Alfredo Lara was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and failure to render aid. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

The investigation continued and the TPD said it identified the other driver as 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink.

On Jan. 25, 2023, officers arrested Wesselink near Speedway Boulevard and Silverbell Road. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies.

The TPD said investigators believe Wesselink hit Rivas first and Lara hit him when he was on the ground.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Colazo, 33, is facing several charges from an incident in Pinal County on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (left) and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar (right) were found about a...
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
Francisco Javier Saucedo, 24, is facing several charges for allegedly trying to hit a Tucson...
Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown
One person died in a crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way Monday morning, Jan. 23.
Vail residents calling on authorities to fix “dangerous” road, after 16-year-old dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on economic progress; US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified
Tucson Rodeo Parade committee to announce grand marshal for 2023 event