Silver Alert issued for missing Maricopa County couple

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Sun City West Tuesday, Jan. 24.

@mcsoaz is asking the public’s help on locating 88-year-old Philip Barone and 90-year-old Sebastiana Barone last seen in Sun City West AZ. If you have seen or know of their whereabouts you are asked to please contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference report number IR-23002119. pic.twitter.com/5Ws5uM4lFm — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) January 26, 2023

88-year-old Philip Barone and his 90-year-old wife Sebastiana Barone were last seen in a red Ford Taurus with the Arizona License plate LYLE1.

Philip is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baggy gray sweater, brown slacks and a red toboggan hat.

Sebastiana is described as white, 4 feet, 11 inches, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, white shorts, a short blue bathrobe and sandals.

They were last seen at approximately 6:42 p.m. near West Bell Road and North RH Johnson Boulevard in Sun City West.

Both are showing signs of memory loss. If you have seen or have any information on them, please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report number IR-23002119.

