Tucson Rodeo Parade committee to announce grand marshal for 2023 event
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade committee is meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, to announce the grand marshal for the 2023 event. 13 News will stream the announcement in the video player above.
The parade, the “world’s longest non-motorized parade,” begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. KOLD 13 News will broadcast the two-hour parade live and stream it online.
The parade route begins on Ajo Highway, about a half-mile west of Park Avenue. The parade will roll down Ajo, turn right at Park Avenue, then right at Irvington Road and right at Sixth Avenue before ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
The judges and reviewing stands will be on Park Avenue in front of the Ward V City Council office. Grandstand seating is available on Irvington Road and requires a ticket, which can be purchased at ticket booths near the grandstands or in advance at The Rodeo Parade Office.
Past Grand Marshals
2022 – Adia Barnes
2021 – No parade due to pandemic
2020 – World War II veterans
2019 – Guy Atchley
2018 – Tucson Conquistadores
2017 – Jeannette Maré
2016 – Chandler Warden
2015 – Jerry Kindall
2014 – Dan Marries
2013 – Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly
2012 – Tucson Boys Chorus
2011 – Joel D. Valdez
2010 – James “Big Jim” Griffith
2009 – Robert E. Walkup
2008 – Humberto Lopez
2007 – Dr. Richard H. Carmona
2006 – Louise Serpa
2005 – Baxter Black
2004 – Mrs. Cele Peterson
2003 – Larry Mahan
2002 – Mike Candrea
2001 – Dolan Ellis
2000 – Hadley Barrett
1999 – Sons of the Pioneers
1998 – Rex Allen Jr.
1997 – Don Collier
1996 – Ben Johnson
1995 – Charles Sampson
1994 – Gil Fricker
1993 – Jim Ronstadt
1992 – Burt Humphrey
1991 – Bill West
1990 – Chuck Henson
1989 – Jim Click Jr.
1988 – Lute Olson
1987 – Gov. Rose Mofford
1986 – Bill Breck
1985 – Paul Grimes
1984 – Mayor Lew Murphy
1983 – Frank B. Roe
1982 – Roscoe Christopher
1981 – Kingston J. Smallhouse
1980 – Joe Weinzapfel
1979 – Clinton L. Helbig
1978 – Roy P. Drachman
1977 – Joseph O. Niemann
1976 – Alex G. Jacome
1975 – Harry V. Chambers
1974 – Gene C. Reid
1973 – Royal Irving
1972 – Brooks Davis
1971 – John R. Snider
1970 – Ambassador Raul H. Castro
1969 – U.S. Sen. Carl Hayden
1968 – C. Edgar Goyette
1967 – Ferd Lauber
1966 – George W. Chambers
1965 – Fred Blanc
1964 – Pete Waggoner
1963 – Clarence E. Britten
1962 – A.M. (Jake) Meyer
1961 – Harry Blacklidge
1960 – Dr. Richard Harvill
1959-57 – Frank Putter
1956-51 – Ed Echols
1950-46 – Frank Putter
1945-36 – J.C. Jack Kinney
1935 – Fred Ginter
1934-30 – J.C. Jack Kinney
1929-26 – American Legion & Pete Waggoner
1925 – Lions Club, Kiwanis, Rotary Club & Pete Waggoner
