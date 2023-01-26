UA launches program to help K-12 students who are visually impaired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s a new push to get more help inside the classroom for students who are blind or have similar disabilities. The University of Arizona’s College of Education is launching a new program called Project COMPASSS.

The goal is to help with the teacher shortage in Arizona so those students get the support they need.

The latest report from the Department of Education shows there were less than 400,000 teachers for about 6 million students with disabilities across the country in 2017, and 7% of those teachers were not fully certified or trained to work in special education.

The new program also known as Culturally Responsive Orientation and Mobility Professionals and Specialists in Sensory and Severe Education will teach a total of 30 students over the next five years. The first semester started in spring 2023 with only three students, but that’s expected to rise.

There are three different areas that can be chosen to study, the first is visual impairment. That means how to read Braille and having social interactions.

Next is severe and multiple disabilities. This involves working with students who have a wide range of needs that can vary.

The third is orientation and mobility, which teaches a student how to use a cane or guide dog to get around.

These future teachers will also build a strong connection with their students, something that’s very important since they will be teaching them for more than just one year.

”That’s really exciting because given the large age range that our teachers will end up teaching they can see growth among their students across multiple years if they stay with that same student or that same community and work with them several years rather than just one year like a classroom teacher would,” professor of practice Garrison Tsinajinie said.

Those interested in the program have the option to go part-time or full-time.

With full-time, a student could be finished in three semesters.

But for those with a full-time job or if you want to go at your own pace it could take a few extra semesters to finish.

