UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified the suspect and officer from an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified the suspect as Elijah Dixon, 21, and the officer as Matthew Merz, a 23-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

PRCIT said it started around 11 p.m. when Dixon called 911 and talked about committing suicide.

While on the phone with mental health professionals, Dixon’s “behavior escalated” and they learned he had a firearm.

Officers arrived at Alterra Apartments, located at 801 South Prudence Road, to talk with Dixon.

PRCIT said officers ordered Dixon to drop his weapon, but he refused, ran from officers, and fired at least one round.

Dixon, who was wearing a tactical vest and holding two handguns, then encountered more officers at the other end of the complex.

That is when Merz, a K-9 Officer, fired once and hit Dixon.

Officers then provided first aid to Dixon before Tucson Fire personnel took over. Dixon is still in critical condition at a local hospital and no officers were injured.

PRCIT said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.

