Arizona students could earn college degree quicker and cheaper through former Gov. Ducey agreement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona students can now get a college degree at their own pace for less money, thanks to one of former Gov. Ducey’s last initiatives in office.

Ducey signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Governors University, opening the doors for estimated 600,000 Arizonans to get a degree.

Rick Benbow, Regional Vice Presidents for Western Governors University said it’s different from traditional college experiences and it’s cheaper too.

“We get to a “yes we can,” as opposed to they convince themselves they can’t because of the time, or the money required to pursue a more traditional path of education,” said Benbow.

Benbow said WGU provides greater access to higher education opportunities for Arizonans through new technologies and online pathways.

“Really designed for those adult learners, who may have some college and no degree. Those adults who have family obligations and childcare may prevent them from pursuing a more traditional form of education,” said Benbow.

In a statement made by former Gov. Ducey, he said the partnership will pave the way for current and future workforces.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve ensured our workforce is ready to meet the demands of employers as more and more jobs come to Arizona. WGU has been a leader in affordable, innovative higher education for working adult learners and as Arizona continues to lead in providing students the freedom to choose educational opportunities that put them first and best meet their unique needs, I couldn’t be prouder to support the WGU Arizona partnership. Trusted partners like WGU ensure that all Arizonans have access to succeed, regardless of what corner of our state they live in. The partnership paves the way for current and future workforces and expands opportunities for historically underrepresented populations in higher education,” said Ducey.

Benbow said even veterans or those adults who simply can’t afford college tuition will get an opportunity.

“We have specific military scholarships, in the past we had teacher scholarships, nursing scholarships, we really try to tie into the local issues if you will,” said Benbow.

You can do that in as little as 6-months for a little more than $4,000.

“Students can complete as many courses as they can within that six month time frame, and tuition will still remain a little more than $4,000 for that six month period. It gives ownership to the students who are motivated and determined to control that cost but put in the time necessary to accelerate,” said Benbow.

Arizona LEAP is providing financial assistance to certain low-income students who can’t afford tuition. If you have any questions about tuition or technology, contact WGU.

