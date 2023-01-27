Advertise
Gem Show organizers show support for Ukrainians as war continues

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s Gem Show season in Tucson.

The shows are bringing people from all over the world to Southern Arizona. A handful of those people, have come from Ukraine.

This year’s event marks an important one to help support those who aren’t able to escape the war.

Anastasiia Bribal says people in Ukraine are “used to what’s going on there” now. “I miss my home a lot. But it’s okay,” she said through tears.

While it’s an exciting time to be out in Tucson many, like Bribal, are missing their families and wanting to return home to their country. But they know it’s still not safe to do so.

Show Organizer Irene Mayzenberg said many Polish people who are working booths during the event are still doing the work back home. “A lot of people that I know from Poland have housed my family members and other Ukrainians,” she said.

One thing is for certain, Ukrainians have been feeling the support throughout the Gem Show. Many Ukrainians shared that shoppers have come up to them to show their support and share their well-wishes when they stop by.

If you want to take a look at the Gem Show schedule you can do that here.

