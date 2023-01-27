‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways.

Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:

“There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”

“Gem show visitors have to be saying to themselves why would anyone want to live in this filth?”

“Speedway from I-10 to UA is a complete embarrassment, imagine what parents visiting the university think.”

It’s important to note who is in charge of which streets. The city of Tucson is responsible for surface streets and underpasses within city limits.

The state is in charge of interstates.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says cleaning the roads isn’t as easy as having a set schedule.

It’s the same crews who are also responsible for fixing guardrails and other safety issues who pick up the trash, so often the clean-up takes a back seat.

ADOT said it also relies on the Adopt a Highway program that provides an opportunity for a business or a volunteer group to clean certain areas.

The best way to reduce the amount of trash is if everyone does their part.

“A lot of it is dependent on the public not throwing trash out of their cars, that’s really the source of this,” ADOT spokesman Garin Groff said. “We remind people to secure loads your hauling in your pickups so stuff doesn’t blow out all over the highway. That’s really one source where a lot of trash comes from.”

The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas like underpasses along I-10 from Grant Road to 22nd Street as often as twice a week.

The city said before the gem show started, crews were cleaning the sides of roads, washes and medians to get ready for visitors.

Anyone can report littering to litter.az.gov and if law enforcement catches someone in the act, that could land them a $500 fine.

If you are interested in becoming a part of the Adopt a Highway program you can check out that information here.

