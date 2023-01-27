Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states

The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman inside suffered only minor injuries.(Leawood Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo./LEAWOOD, Ks. (KCTV) - A newly-released crash report states the woman whose car was dragged eight miles under a semi truck following a crash Wednesday in Leawood had been drinking beforehand and ran a red light.

The crash report states a 28-year-old woman early Wednesday morning drove her Kia compact car through a red light at State Line Road off of Interstate 435 and lodged it into the side of a Freightliner Cascadia truck. The truck kept going on the on-ramp to westbound I-435, dragging the car underneath for the next eight miles, finally coming to rest near Lackman Road in Lenexa.

The car sustained significant damage, but the woman inside suffered only non-life-threatening injuries. She was conscious and taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Leawood Police Department.

The crash report, released on Friday, states the truck’s driver---a 70-year-old Overland Park man---told police he did feel a bump while driving from State Line Road onto the on-ramp, but believed it was his tires hitting the curb. Asked if anything felt strange afterward, he said he vehicle felt “sluggish,” according to the report.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Overland Park Fire Department. She told Overland Park police on the scene she had been coming back from a bar in downtown Kansas City at the time of the crash. She had consumed alcohol at the bar, but believed she was able to safely operate her vehicle.

For the portion of the crash report noting the status of the woman, the report has check-marks under “Alcohol” next to “Evidential Test (Breath, Blood, etc.)” and next to “Observed (Odor, staggering, slurred speech, etc.)”. The report notes that results are pending.

The truck driver showed no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment, the crash report states.

There do not appear to be any charges filed in the incident, as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
Arizona native Jessica Cox will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Roberto Alfredo Lara (left) and William Lee Wesselink are facing charges in connection with a...
Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Paul Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff

Latest News

Northbound lanes of Kolb Road reopened Friday, Jan. 27, after weeks of closure.
Northbound Kolb Road reopens after extended closure for water main repairs
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile