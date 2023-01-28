FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend to kick-off the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings will be followed by a warming trend in daytime highs over the weekend. Breezy Sunday before another storm system brings a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday night into Wednesday morning. A strong warming trend after that to end the new week.

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11:00 p.m. Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Areas of frost before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.