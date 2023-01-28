Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
Arizona native Jessica Cox will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas as often as twice a week.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
Roberto Alfredo Lara (left) and William Lee Wesselink are facing charges in connection with a...
Second man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet