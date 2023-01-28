Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman in September.

Tucson police were called on Sept. 2, to an apartment complex at 314 East Benson Highway after getting a 911 call about a woman in distress.

Officers arrived at the apartment and spoke to the woman who dialed 911, who identified herself as a visitor.

When authorities entered the apartment, they found human remains and noted that an effort had been made to conceal them

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. While they were able to talk to the resident of the apartment over the phone, he never returned to the apartment and remained at large.

He was identified as Victor Lawrence Farber, 57.

On Sept. 9, officers detained Farber and charged him and the woman at the apartment with concealment of a dead body.

In October, medical examiners identified the human remains as 21-year-old Alexis Ochotorena. Investigators determined that her body had a substantial amount of trauma and had been hidden for a while.

In January, detectives found new information and charged Farber, who was being held in the Pima County Jail, with Ochotorena’s murder.

His bond is set at more than $1 million.

The investigation into Ochotorena’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.