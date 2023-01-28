Police investigating possible shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators from the Tucson Police Department are at Holy Hope Cemetery investigating a possible shooting.
An officer at the scene confirmed there was a report of a shooting, but provided no other details.
There was no word on any possible injuries.
There is no confirmation that a suspect has been detained or that a suspect is being sought.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as facts are confirmed.
