Police investigating possible shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

Officers from the Tucson Police Department investigate a report of a possible shooting at Holy...
Officers from the Tucson Police Department investigate a report of a possible shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators from the Tucson Police Department are at Holy Hope Cemetery investigating a possible shooting.

An officer at the scene confirmed there was a report of a shooting, but provided no other details.

There was no word on any possible injuries.

There is no confirmation that a suspect has been detained or that a suspect is being sought.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as facts are confirmed.

The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas as often as twice a week.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Victor Lawrence Farber was initially charged with concealment of a dead body, but now faces a...
Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
Northbound lanes of Kolb Road reopened Friday, Jan. 27, after weeks of closure.
Northbound Kolb Road reopens after extended closure for water main repairs

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
The investigation is being examined as a homicide, Phoenix police say.
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
