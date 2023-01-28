Advertise
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull

The investigation is being examined as a homicide, Phoenix police say.
The investigation is being examined as a homicide, Phoenix police say.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for more human remains after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain earlier this month.

Phoenix police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are searching portions of South Mountain Park on Saturday, and the area will be shut down until the search is finished.

The search comes just a little over a week after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain on Jan. 19. Phoenix police detectives said the skull showed trauma, and an investigation began. No more details about the incident are available yet.

