Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for more human remains after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain earlier this month.

Phoenix police say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Investigators are searching portions of South Mountain Park on Saturday, and the area will be shut down until the search is finished.

The search comes just a little over a week after a hiker found a human skull on South Mountain on Jan. 19. Phoenix police detectives said the skull showed trauma, and an investigation began. No more details about the incident are available yet.

