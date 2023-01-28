Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu

Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.
Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.(Wendy's via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty.

This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022.

Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.

Peppermint became Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years upon its announcement, replacing the summer strawberry flavor.

The fast-food restaurant launched a birthday cake Frosty in 2019 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday.

The vanilla Frosty was initially added to menus in 2006, joining the original chocolate flavor that has been on Wendy’s menu since 1969.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas as often as twice a week.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Victor Lawrence Farber was initially charged with concealment of a dead body, but now faces a...
Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
Northbound lanes of Kolb Road reopened Friday, Jan. 27, after weeks of closure.
Northbound Kolb Road reopens after extended closure for water main repairs

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
Protesters took to the streets of Memphis to demonstrate against police brutality after the...
Protesters take to the streets after video of Tyre Nichols beating was released