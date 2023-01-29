Advertise
KOLD
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010. Wersching, known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a battle with cancer at age 45. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles, her publicist told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24″ and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us,” wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series “Timeless,” tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She’s survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

