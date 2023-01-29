Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds return Sunday

Gusty winds return Sunday
Gusty winds return Sunday(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chilly start in the 20s and 30s, Saturday afternoon was a pleasant one with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. Similar temperatures are in store Sunday, but expect much higher winds - gusts 25 to 40 mph are possible across southern Arizona!

Breezy conditions linger into Monday as our next weather system starts to dive into the region. A chance for light rain/mountain snow will linger to our west Monday before wrapping around and moving east late Tuesday into Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for a shower. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

