FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine continues but wind added into the mix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Breezy winds are expected today and Monday as the next weather system approaches the region. This system will bring cooler temperatures and chances for valley rain and mountain snow to the area Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are expected to follow for the remainder of the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Patchy frost after 3:00 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Areas of frost before 8:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. East southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11:00 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11:00 p.m. Patchy frost after 4:00 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 8:00 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.