Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Diamond Street Loop which is near Wetmore Road and Stone Avenue.

TPD said the shooting happened before 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

One man was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said no suspects have been identified or detained.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

