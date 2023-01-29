Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop

Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Diamond Street Loop which is near Wetmore Road and Stone Avenue.

TPD said the shooting happened before 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

One man was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said no suspects have been identified or detained.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Victor Lawrence Farber was initially charged with concealment of a dead body, but now faces a...
Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman
The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas as often as twice a week.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
Phoenix police say they found more human remains during their search in the park on Saturday.
More human remains found on South Mountain after hiker finds skull

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Phoenix police say they found more human remains during their search in the park on Saturday.
More human remains found on South Mountain after hiker finds skull
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols