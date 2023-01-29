Advertise
More human remains found on South Mountain after hiker finds skull

Phoenix police say they found more human remains during their search in the park on Saturday.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police confirm they found more human remains on South Mountain on Saturday during their search.

The investigation was launched after a hiker found a human skull in the area earlier this month. Investigators have not confirmed the identity of the remains yet, and the case is still being reviewed as a homicide.

Portions of South Mountain Park was closed for the search on Saturday. No more details about the incident are available yet.

