Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

By Patrick Stout, Sia Nyorkor and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-month-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert in Ohio last month died late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Columbus Police Department said an autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine the cause of death of Ky’air Thomas.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Thomas and his twin brother Kason Thomas were inside their mother’s Honda when it was stolen outside of a pizza parlor in Columbus.

WOIO reports Ky’air was found later at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

Police identified Nalah Jackson as a suspect after she was identified on surveillance video from a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton. At the gas station, Jackson had reportedly asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at the time.

Jackson was arrested on Dec. 22 in Indianapolis.

Police said Kason was found on Dec. 22 near a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis some hours after Jackson was arrested.

Jackson faces state and federal charges and is held in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Fatal Crash
Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash
Victor Lawrence Farber was initially charged with concealment of a dead body, but now faces a...
Man charged in murder of 21-year-old woman
The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas as often as twice a week.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Humane Society looks to curb feral cat problem
KOLD 10-11 p.m. Saturdays recurring - VOD - clipped version
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture