Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, January 29th, 2023, shortly after 1:15 a.m., the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of N. Stone. Ave. and E. Calle Arizona for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro.

The driver of the Camaro has been identified as 27-year-old Anahy P. Soto. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Next of kin has been notified of her passing.

After conducting interviews and collecting roadway evidence, detectives learned that Soto was driving northbound on N. Stone Ave. well in excess of the posted speed limit. She failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and lost control of her vehicle near E. Calle Arizona. This caused her to leave the roadway, ultimately colliding with a concrete barrier.

Excessive speed is the main known contributing factor of the collision. Soto was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision and alcohol containers were found inside of the vehicle. Detectives will conduct follow-up investigation to determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

This remains an ongoing investigation and details will be released later as they become available.

