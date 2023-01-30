Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie to wrap up late summer tour in Phoenix
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The legend himself, Alice Cooper, is keeping himself busy later this year, joining Rob Zombie on a 19-city tour produced by Live Nation.
The “2023 Freaks on Parade” tour kicks off on Aug. 24 in Dallas, with stops in Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, and Anaheim. The tour will then wrap up on Sept. 24 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion. Special guests Ministry and Filter are also slated to perform.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time
Tour Dates:
- Thu Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Wed Aug 30 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 01 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 02 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed Sep 06 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri Sep 08 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Sat Sep 09 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sun Sep 10 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
- Tue Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Sep 16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
- Tue Sep 19 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Sep 23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
