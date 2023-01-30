Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into Palolo Valley home, narrowly missing woman

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Sunday night, narrowly missing a woman inside.

The incident happened on Palolo Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.

Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s cinderblock wall, living room and through another wall, finally ending up in a bedroom.

The huge boulder narrowly missed a woman.

A car was also damaged.

None of the four people inside the home was injured.

The Sasaki family told Hawaii News Now they just moved into this home just this month.

It’s unclear what caused the boulder to roll down or if the stormy weather played any role.

Investigators said a homeowner of another home told HFD that a smaller boulder, approximately 2 feet by 2 feet, had struck his retinaing wall but did not enter his property.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone and