Arizona Coyotes honor young girl’s life during ‘Skatin’ for Leighton’ event

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Coyotes took some time away from the ice this weekend to do Something Good, inviting people to skate, run or walk the track at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

It was all part of the event “Skatin’ for Leighton,” which honors the life of Leighton Accardo. The young girl died from cancer in 2019 at the age of 9, but her love for hockey landed her in the Coyote’s Ring of Honor.

“Leighton was one of the most inspiring, not even kids, just people I had the pleasure to know,” said Lyndsey Fry, who helped organize the event. “I tell people all the time, I think the most incredible think about her and her cancer fight was that she taught so many people that you can go through hard things and do it with a smile on your face. To be able to honor her this way is just amazing.”

This was the event’s third year, which raises money for the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund. That fund supports young girls who want to play hockey. Even though this year’s event is over, you can still make a general donation to the fund here.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.