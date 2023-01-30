Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children, study says

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.
COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recent data states COVID-19 was a leading cause of death for children in the United States, but children are still less likely to die from the virus than any other age group, according to a new study published Monday in the JAMA Network Open.

After looking at federal data, researchers concluded about one of every 100,000 children died from COVID-19 between August 2021 and July 2022.

Compared with 2019 numbers, that ranks 8th as a leading cause of death.

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.

Researchers said these numbers may not show the whole picture because COVID-19 deaths have been under-reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone and
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies from injuries suffered in shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
In a pair of investigations Andy Pierrotti looks at flawed forensics and wrongful convictions.
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 12
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
LIVE: For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies from injuries suffered in shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot; no serious injuries reported