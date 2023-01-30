FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Breezy and slightly cooler start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Outside of gusty winds Sunday afternoon, it was a nice weekend across southern Arizona thanks to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures! Breezy conditions return Monday afternoon as our next weather system starts to dive into the region. A chance for light rain will linger to the west of Tucson Monday before the system wraps around and moves east Tuesday into Wednesday.

With the center of the system shifting to our south, local precipitation totals will be very light, and some areas won’t see any rain at all. We will cool off into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s for the start of the week before a nice warming trend returns.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for light showers. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for light showers east. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

