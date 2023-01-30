Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone and
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into Palolo Valley home, narrowly missing woman