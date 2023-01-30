Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says