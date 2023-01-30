Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma.

Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.

No suspects have been found. Yuma police asks that anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (928) 373-4700 or (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Someone with info that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.