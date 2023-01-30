Advertise
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma

Police are looking for a suspect responsible for shooting two men to death early Monday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma.

Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.

TRENDING: Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

No suspects have been found. Yuma police asks that anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (928) 373-4700 or (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Someone with info that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

