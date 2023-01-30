Advertise
Shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot; no serious injuries reported

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Police say one suspect is in custody and officers are searching for another after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning.

Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road. When they arrived, the suspects had already left. Police say two students were hurt, but that they were not shot. A department spokesperson didn’t elaborate on their injuries.

One suspect was later located and arrested, while police say they’re in the process of identifying the second. Gila Ridge and other surrounding schools were placed on lockdown during the investigation, but police stressed that this was not an active shooter situation. Sgt. Lori Franklin says no suspects were ever inside the school.

School officials said in a post on social media late Monday morning that they were in the process of lifting the lockdown and will be dismissing at their normal time Monday afternoon. Yuma police officers will also be on-site to assist with traffic control.

