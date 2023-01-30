Advertise
Suspect shot, killed by Goodyear officers after shooting left man seriously hurt, police say

Initial reports indicate a shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.
Initial reports indicate a shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A suspect was shot and killed by Goodyear police early Monday morning, while the man he allegedly shot remains fighting for his life at an area hospital.

According to Goodyear police, they were called to the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition.

Police were soon able to locate the suspect near Van Buren Street and 152nd Drive, where he was shot after police say he refused to comply with commands to drop his gun. One officer reportedly shot the man, who was later pronounced dead. The suspect’s name has not been released.

TRENDING: Man filling up gas shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Phoenix

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed or was inside a silver car around 1:45 a.m. near 152nd Dr. and Van Buren to contact the Buckeye Police Tip line at 623-349-6411.

As of 9 a.m., Van Buren Street remains closed from Bullard Avenue to Estrella Parkway. The West Valley Incident Response Team, a multi-agency effort that looks at critical incidents between law enforcement, is now investigating this morning’s incident.

