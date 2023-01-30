TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for the 11th annual TMC Mega Raffle go on sale Feb. 2. The popular raffle supports Tucson Medical Center and the southern Arizona community.

The raffle has sold out early the past six years and has generated nearly $13 million for patient care services and programs at TMC.

“The excitement surrounding the TMC Mega Raffle each year and the continued support from the community is incredible. Last year we sold out in just 13 days,” TMC Mega Raffle Directer Kathy Rice said.

The 2023 Mega Raffle will award more than 3,000 prizes with a total retail value of approximately $2.3 million. The 50/50 Jackpot, which totaled $964,075 last year, returns with no limits to how high it can grow.

“Now in our 11th year, we are keeping that excitement going with an incredible mix of prizes for 2023.”

This year’s grand prize No. 1 is a 2,084-square-foot, three-bedroom home from A.F. Sterling in Marana. The winner can choose to take the home or the cash option of $650,000. Grand prize No. 2 is $150,000 cash.

Participants that enter before midnight, Feb. 23, will automatically be eligible for two Early Bird prizes and all prizes in the final draw. Early Bird prize No. 1 is a five-night trip to Reykjavik, Iceland, including airfare and accommodations for two. Early Bird prize No. 2 is a six-night vacation with airfare and accommodations for two to France that includes stays in the Loire Valley, Paris and Provence. Both Early Bird prize packages include $50,000.

In addition to the Grand Prizes and Early Bird prize packages, participants are eligible to win a selection of vehicles, a variety of vacation packages, electronics, jewelry, home accessories and cash prices ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.

In 2022, the TMC Mega Raffle grant monies helped fund new technology and equipment that directly enhances patient care. New additions include a remote cardiac rehab facility at TMC’s hospital in Benson, the purchase of a DaVinci surgical system, new CT and portable X-ray machines and a remodel of the ICU.

The deadline for purchasing tickets is Mar. 16 or until they sell out. Final winners will be announced by late March.

Tickets are $100 each with a limited number of three-ticket packages available for $250. Participants must purchase a ticket to be eligible to enter 50/50 jackpot. To purchase tickets, visit www.TMCmegaRaffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.

Important Dates

Early Entry Prize Cut-Off: Feb. 23

Early Entry Prize Drawing: March 1

Final Cut-Off: March 16

Final Drawing: March 22

About Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle

Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle is the first-ever large-scale raffle in southern Arizona. Net proceeds from the raffle benefit Tucson Medical Center and its commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care to southern Arizonans. Spring 2023 raffle participants have a 1-in-20 chance of winning one of the 3,000 plus featured prizes. To learn more about the TMC Mega Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit www.TMCmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.

