Tucson Police searching for missing teen

Tucson Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help, as they search for a missing teen.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help, as they search for a missing teen.

The department says 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has not been seen for days. She is believed to be in the Tucson area after leaving a treatment center on Saturday, January 28th.

Garcia is described as 5′4″, 118 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

You are asked to call 911 if you see her, or know where she is.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

