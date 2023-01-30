Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TUSD computer network down after ‘cyber security incident’

The Tucson Unified School District is investigating a “cyber security incident” that affected...
The Tucson Unified School District is investigating a “cyber security incident” that affected its internet and network services Monday, Jan. 30.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District is investigating a “cyber security incident” that has affected its internet and network services.

According to a district note to parents, the incident occurred on its technology network Monday, Jan. 30.

The district said it has notified the appropriate authorities and is working to correct the issue.

All schools in the district are continuing on a regular schedule.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone and
Officers from the Tucson Police Department at Holy Hope Cemetery investigate a report of a...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies from injuries suffered in shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Buttercup and Isabel at 4-H.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence
Cochise County Attorney arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
Public comment open for new incentives for film productions
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
UPDATE: Man dies from injuries suffered in shooting near Diamond Street Loop
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot; no serious injuries reported
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%
In Arizona and other western states, pressure to count water lost to evaporation