TUSD computer network down after ‘cyber security incident’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District is investigating a “cyber security incident” that has affected its internet and network services.

According to a district note to parents, the incident occurred on its technology network Monday, Jan. 30.

The district said it has notified the appropriate authorities and is working to correct the issue.

All schools in the district are continuing on a regular schedule.

No additional information was immediately available.

