Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was found shot in the 500 block of East Valencia Road, which is just west of South Nogales Highway.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

While no suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

It was the first of three shootings in Tucson in around 24 hours.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, a person was shot at Holly Hope Cemetery. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Later that same day, 15-year-old Carlos Cadena died after he was shot near Stone and Wetmore.

