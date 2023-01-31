Advertise
Authorities looking for suspect from hit-and-run pedestrian accident in South Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened in South Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The South Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 27th Street around 6:50 p.m.

The STPD said a woman was hit while crossing the street and the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, did not stay at the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the STPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

