Authorities looking for suspect from hit-and-run pedestrian accident in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened in South Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The South Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 27th Street around 6:50 p.m.

The STPD said a woman was hit while crossing the street and the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, did not stay at the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the STPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.