Authorities looking for suspect from hit-and-run pedestrian accident in South Tucson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened in South Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The South Tucson Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 27th Street around 6:50 p.m.
The STPD said a woman was hit while crossing the street and the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, did not stay at the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries, according to the STPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
