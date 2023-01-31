Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor.

The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van.

Surveillance video obtained by KMOV shows the incident in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church in South St. Louis on Friday.

Police said the two boys didn’t get far. They hit other cars as they drove away and abandoned the van they stole just a few blocks from the church.

The pastor said he had to explain to the teens how to start the vehicle because they seemed so inexperienced.

“Because of their inexperience because -- I didn’t want them to say, ‘Hey, this isn’t working out, shoot the guy and go,’” said Mike Coleman, the pastor of Carondelet Baptist Church. “Seriously, I was trying to think a step ahead of them, but honestly, I just really did not know what to do -- did not have time, and that transpires in about a minute, two minutes almost, maybe three. Every second felt like an eternity.”

The pastor said he pressed charges against the boys because he wants to hold them accountable, and he wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Three days after the crime, police announced a 13-year-old boy had been taken into custody. The boy was remanded to the juvenile courts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has not been seen for days.
Tucson Police searching for missing teen
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Organizations that collect carts will not approach and take away a cart from someone currently...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone, Limberlost in Tucson
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech
Races will be held at Rillito Park Racetrack every weekend in 2023 from Feb. 4 to April 2.
Rillito Park Racetrack ready for new season; horses to wear sensors to track safety
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.
US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers