FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind picks up today ahead of a system that will move in late tonight through early Wednesday. It has slowed down. It lacks significant moisture as well. Chance for rain has been adjusted to 10% overnight for eastern Pima, 30% tomorrow, 20% tomorrow night. Cooler air is still expected with this storm. After reaching the upper 60s this past weekend, highs will drop to the low to mid 60s today, upper 50s tomorrow. Dry and warmer air then moves in Thursday through the weekend.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for light showers. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for light showers. Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

