Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family
A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Organizations that collect carts will not approach and take away a cart from someone currently...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
A comet discovered just last year is finally visible to skywatchers on Earth, and could become...
Green comet seen drifting across the night sky