Hundreds step out to say goodbye to hit-and-run victim ‘Umbrella Lady’ Lydia Reis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 350 people in the Tucson community helped say goodbye to a woman known to many as the Umbrella Lady. Lydia Reis died in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The memorial was held at Tohono Chul Park on Monday, Jan. 30. Many had fond memories to share of the woman who braved some of the busiest streets in Tucson every day.

Reis’ younger brothers Tony and Chris thanked Tucsonans for taking care of their little sister.

“In my life, I’ve never been touched by a community like this,” Tony Reis shared during a brief speech.

“We wish our sister wouldn’t have chosen such a difficult life here in Tucson that we didn’t understand. But we are grateful for the countless Tucsonans trying to make sure this chosen life was a little bit better and easier for her,” her other brother Chris Reis said during his speech.

He echoed just how important Tucson was to his sister. He said he never understood why she wanted to live out in the desert, until he came to meet so many who knew her.

The family said they are grateful for the love and support from the community since her passing and are touched their little sister impacted so many people in Tucson.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.