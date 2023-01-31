Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Hundreds step out to say goodbye to hit-and-run victim ‘Umbrella Lady’ Lydia Reis

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 350 people in the Tucson community helped say goodbye to a woman known to many as the Umbrella Lady. Lydia Reis died in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The memorial was held at Tohono Chul Park on Monday, Jan. 30. Many had fond memories to share of the woman who braved some of the busiest streets in Tucson every day.

Reis’ younger brothers Tony and Chris thanked Tucsonans for taking care of their little sister.

“In my life, I’ve never been touched by a community like this,” Tony Reis shared during a brief speech.

“We wish our sister wouldn’t have chosen such a difficult life here in Tucson that we didn’t understand. But we are grateful for the countless Tucsonans trying to make sure this chosen life was a little bit better and easier for her,” her other brother Chris Reis said during his speech.

He echoed just how important Tucson was to his sister. He said he never understood why she wanted to live out in the desert, until he came to meet so many who knew her.

The family said they are grateful for the love and support from the community since her passing and are touched their little sister impacted so many people in Tucson.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has not been seen for days.
Tucson Police searching for missing teen
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Organizations that collect carts will not approach and take away a cart from someone currently...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone, Limberlost in Tucson
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

Latest News

TMC Mega Raffle
TMC Mega Raffle tickets go on sale Feb. 2
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The city of Tucson said trash is picked up in some areas as often as twice a week.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
Arizona native Jessica Cox will be the grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade