Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

