Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Rillito Park Racetrack ready for new season; horses to wear sensors to track safety

Rillito Park Racetrack to use Safe Stride sensor
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rillito Park Racetrack is ready for opening weekend Feb. 4-5 and safety is top of mind.

Four horses died at the track on opening weekend last season, sparking controversy.

This season, new sensors will be on the horses and this new program could have a worldwide impact on the sport of horse racing.

It’s called Stride Safe Technology, and it’s the first time something like this will be used on quarter horses.

The device, which sends out what’s called red alerts, already has been used in New York on more than 6,600 horses.

Of 20 horses that died in New York, 18 had red alerts. Of the 6,600 horses using the technology, 12% received a red alert.

The hope is when there’s a red alert veterinarians can use the information to give a horse extra rest or the help it needs.

Rillito Park Racetrack is the first to test this on quarter horses, and Churchill Downs Racetrack which hosts the Kentucky Derby could be using it next.

“We are always willing to be a test run for somebody,” Rillito Park Racetrack General Manager Michael Weiss said. “This is a really neat experiment where we’ll be putting sensors into saddle towels and be reading horses’ gates and there’s going to be a way where we’re going to try and keep an eye on safety.”

Rillito personnel are partnering with the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program with the hope to have sensors on every horse during the racing season. That means they’ll collect data from more than 1,000 horses.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has not been seen for days.
Tucson Police searching for missing teen
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Organizations that collect carts will not approach and take away a cart from someone currently...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
Fatal Crash
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stone, Limberlost in Tucson
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

Latest News

Rillito Park Racetrack to use Safe Stride sensor
Rillito Park Racetrack to use Safe Stride sensor
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
File image
ADOT says no freeway closures until after Super Bowl