Santa Cruz County man facing murder charge

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Santa Cruz County man is in jail facing a first-degree murder charge related to a deadly shooting in the Kino Springs area.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

A man was shot and killed on Jan. 30 in the Kino Springs area. The man’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

