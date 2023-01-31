Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
13 Cares Give Day
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Santa Cruz County man facing murder charge

George Alan Kelly
George Alan Kelly(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Santa Cruz County man is in jail facing a first-degree murder charge related to a deadly shooting in the Kino Springs area.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

A man was shot and killed on Jan. 30 in the Kino Springs area. The man’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed I-10 in Tucson between Irvington and Valencia...
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
A man died Monday, Jan. 30, after a shooting near Diamond Street Loop on Saturday.
Teen dies in shooting near Stone, Wetmore in Tucson
Organizations that collect carts will not approach and take away a cart from someone currently...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Some government-on-government trolling with some funny depictions of Phoenix
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
Carraway went to lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize of $142,501 after required...
‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Single mom wins top lottery prize